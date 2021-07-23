Amazon takes over a big facility and promises ‘jobs and possibilities.’

The local council has disclosed that Amazon has agreed to take over a massive distribution center in Knowsley.

The online retailer has secured a 10-year lease on a gigantic 217,000 square foot warehouse on Knowsley Business Park, which was erected with a council loan two years ago.

Cllr Tony Brennan, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, announced the decision at a meeting of Knowsley Council on Wednesday (July 21), praising the prospect of new jobs for the area.

“I can announce today that a 10-year lease has been agreed for the building, and final fit out works for Amazon to occupy the 217,000 square foot facility, producing much-welcomed new employment and possibilities – jobs that will be available for our citizens in Knowsley,” he said.

Amazon was also expected to bring in more than £350,000 per year in business rates for the council, he said.

Amazon’s distribution center on Moorgate Road is the corporation’s second in Knowsley, after a smaller warehouse on a nearby site, and the company is thought to have purchased the former Sonae site in Kirkby with ambitions to develop a third warehouse.

Flintrock, a private developer that secured a £4 million loan from the council to fund the project, built the Moorgate Road warehouse in 2019.

Cllr Brennan said that the loan had been fully repaid, including £1.3 million in interest payments and profit sharing.

“This is a total of £5.3 million, which the council can reinvest in delivering services,” he said.

“Over the course of the three-year arrangement with the developer, we have obtained a wonderful financial return of 23.5 percent.”

“Had the council not stepped in and supplied support when it was needed, not only would we not have benefited from an additional £1 million in profit and profit sharing, but the site would most likely still be sitting there undeveloped,” Cllr Brennan said.

“There would be no annual business rate yield and no job prospects for our folks as a result.

“I believe we can all agree that this council has enabled yet another remarkable success story.”

