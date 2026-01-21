Amazon Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Stealing Yorkshire Family’s Cat

A shocking crime has unfolded in West Yorkshire, where an Amazon delivery driver was filmed stealing a beloved pet moments after dropping off a package. The heartless theft was captured on a doorbell camera, leaving the family devastated and raising troubling questions about the vetting of gig-economy workers.

The Incident

The crime took place on Monday in the small town of Elland. Carl Crowther, 53, the pet’s owner, was horrified when he watched the footage. It shows the delivery driver approaching the doorstep, leaving a package, and then proceeding to pick up the family’s cat, Nora, before walking away without a care. “He picked her up like it was a piece of litter,” Crowther said, recounting his shock after seeing the footage.

The driver, who appeared to wait for the right moment, calmly scooped up Nora, who suffers from a heart murmur and requires daily medication, before disappearing into his delivery van. Crowther described the incident as more than just an unfortunate accident – it was a deliberate act of theft.

The crime’s impact is profound. Nora, an indoor cat, has never been outside and needs her medications to survive. “We are frantic,” Crowther admitted. “Without her meds, her time is running out.” The theft has left the family scrambling to track down the driver and recover their pet.

Corporate and Police Response

Amazon has responded with a standard statement, confirming they are investigating the incident. However, the family has expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s approach, especially after being asked to place a monetary value on their cat. “How do you price a family member?” Crowther said, clearly frustrated with the corporate response.

West Yorkshire Police have filed the case as a theft, but given the high-priority nature of other crimes, a stolen pet often struggles to gain significant attention. As the police continue their investigation, the family has turned to social media, hoping that the viral footage will lead to the capture of the driver.

The incident has left many questioning the trust we place in delivery drivers and gig economy workers, who enter our homes daily to drop off packages. The video stands as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of this modern, efficient yet sometimes impersonal economy, where human decency may be overlooked in favor of speed and convenience.