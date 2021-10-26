Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Second-Birth ‘Trauma’ and Postpartum Depression.

Amanda Seyfried has spoken out about her health problems after giving birth to her second kid a year ago.

Seyfried, 35, recently chatted with People about the birth of her son, Thomas, who is now one year old. The actress, who has a 4-year-old daughter Nina with her 45-year-old husband Thomas Sadoski, stated that she had “spinal difficulties” during the delivery of her daughter.

“Something went awry with my second childbirth. The baby was well, but it was difficult and terrible, and it shouldn’t have happened, so it added to the trauma,” the Oscar nominee told the outlet at the “A Mouthful of Air” premiere “Sunday night’s screening at the Roxy Hotel in New York City.

Seyfried also discussed the difficulties of giving birth, which include the abrupt stop of regular doctor visits as well as the processing of multiple medical invoices while healing.

“At the conclusion of my pregnancy, I went to the doctor every week, and all of a sudden, it was like, ‘Bye, here are some hospital bills!’ I mean, I keep getting them and I’m still recovering from whatever, so “she clarified

In terms of her current state, “”I’m OK,” the “Mamma Mia” star told People. It was a really physical issue, and it had to do with my spine, but I’m fine now.” Seyfried adopted self-care measures during her pregnancy to avoid postpartum depression, which she acknowledged she was “terrified” of experiencing. “Before I had my first child, I had a lot of CBT therapy, and then I was incredibly lucky, I didn’t have any sadness, and I felt like I had won in some way,” she explained. “The struggle was difficult, and it was extremely difficult, but it wasn’t something I didn’t believe I could handle. That’s partly because I was on medicine with my second child and never got off of it.” In 2016, the “Mean Girls” actress told Allure that she was on medication for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). “Yeah. I’m addicted to Lexapro and will never be able to come off it. I’ve been doing it since I was 19 years old “‘At the time,’ she remarked.

During her interview with People, Seyfried discussed how she and her husband juggled their two children while simultaneously coping with her health concerns. The actress said that her spouse would care for their daughter while she fed their boy.