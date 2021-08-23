Amanda Seyfried, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Bill Paxton is remembered four years after his death.

Bill Paxton’s late co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Amanda Seyfried paid poignant social media tributes to him over the weekend, more than four years after his death.

The “Walking Dead” star shared a vintage photo with Paxton on Twitter on Saturday, in which the two actors are smiling side-by-side under umbrellas.

Both are dressed in full costume, with suspenders and high boots. Morgan, on the other hand, is wearing his hat, but Paxton’s is resting on his knee.

“This came up in my phone’s memory today. I’m sorely missing him. There’s a lot. Bill is unlike anyone I’ve ever met. It’ll never happen. I was madly in love with him. Morgan, 55, stated in the caption, “Everyone lucky enough to know him did.”

According to People, the photo was taken on the set of the History Channel miniseries “Texas Rising,” which first aired in 2015. In the historical drama, Paxton played General Sam Houston and Morgan played Captain Deaf Smith.

Other Twitter users paid tribute to Paxton, with actor William Sadler recalling the late actor from his 1992 film “Trespass,” adding, “Gone way too soon.” A red heart emoji was Morgan’s response.

“When friends and family members pass away far too soon, it feels as though something is missing! Every day, we all experience the missing sense when someone excellent enters our life and brightens it up! Another user commented on Morgan’s post, “Miss you Bill Paxton!”

Seyfried, 35, also paid tribute to Paxton on Instagram on Friday, sharing a vintage photo of the two of them.

“It’s just Bill and myself. Sorting through the dozens of images I’ve saved over the years has largely been enjoyable, but every now and then I come across one that puts me to tears,” she added. “While portraying his daughter on ‘Big Love,’ I was incredibly fortunate to get to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often. I mourn him because he was lovely and much loved.”

They collaborated in the HBO drama series “Big Love,” in which Seyfried played Paxton’s character’s daughter. “Big Love” also stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chloe Sevigny, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. The show first aired in 2006 and ended in 2011.

Seyfried, along with their other co-stars, mourned Paxton’s death in 2017 at the age of 61.

She told People, “He was a great and loving father-figure to me in my early career.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.