Amanda Kloots Responds to Criticism About Dating After Nick Cordero’s Death

Following the loss of her late husband, Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots has not remained mute in the face of criticism about her dating life.

The fitness instructor and co-host of CBS’s “The Talk” stated on Friday that she had begun “dating again,” a year after her second husband and father of their now 2-year-old son Elvis died of COVID-19 complications.

“I met both of my husbands while working on Broadway productions. First, we became friends, and then we married. Kloots was cited on the talk show by E! News as saying, “Obviously, with Nick, we had a child.” “I’ve never had to date before, and I’ve just started dating again, and it’s insane to be dating for the first time at 39. And it’s terrible and difficult because you’re out of your element. It’s difficult.”

She went on to say, “It’s all beautiful.”

“I’m meeting lovely individuals, and it’s been a fantastic process thus far.

But, without going into too many details, I’d say it’s quite difficult.”

Following the news, Kloots was chastised on Instagram for a post that had nothing to do with her dating life.

They remarked on the post, “Dating already wow that was fast.”

Kloots slammed the commenter on her Instagram Story and promised fans that she would explain her decision to return to the dating scene.

In a screenshot acquired by People, she commented, “How dare you judge anyone, especially someone going through this process.”

“I guarantee, I will address this shortly, guys,” Kloots continued. There’s much too much to say and far too much that widows have to deal with to keep quiet. Until then, I’ll call out anyone who makes such a snide remark.”

Many of Kloots’ fans defended her in the comments area of her article, arguing that she should be able to live her life on her own terms.

“It must not be a joyful life for you to be judging @amandakloots. Leave her alone and get a life. One fan remarked, “She may do whatever she wants, whenever she wants.” “Would you be so quick to judge if she were a man?” Trolls like you who never have a profile photo are hilarious.”

"How dare you make such a judgment. Everyone's journey is unique, and there is no timetable. Why don't you just crawl under a rock and think about how terrible and inhumane the world is?