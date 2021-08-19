Amanda Holden’s stunning holiday photo has her admirers in a frenzy.

The 50-year-old is currently in Greece with her family, soaking up the sun.

Amanda has shared a number of photos from her lavish vacation overseas over the holidays, but her most recent has gone viral.

Amanda wore a gorgeous two-piece floral string bikini with contrasting white straps while posing on the beach.

She wore a pair of stylish sunglasses and pushed her blonde hair back.

Amanda’s followers and acquaintances were blown away by her beauty, with many commenting on her post.

“What a babe,” Ashely Roberts exclaimed.

“That is perfection right there folks, no one can touch her,” Matt said.

“Wish my body looked like that!!!!,” Katie exclaimed.

Nilam Holmes, aka ‘Eyebrowqueen,’ remarked three fire emojis.

“Lovely design on the bikini,” Steven added.

Amanda uploaded a similar posed selfie on the bow of a boat with her leg dangling down the edge of the vessel earlier this month.

She was wearing a string bikini and simply captioned the photo, ” Ahoy there! “, as she peered across the lake.