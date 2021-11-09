Amanda Holden squirms as she listens to the radio caller’s response to her question.

After a caller to her breakfast radio show answered a question, Amanda Holden went on an emotional journey this morning.

Amanda and co-host Jamie Theakston hosted Heart’s breakfast show today (Tuesday) as usual.

The mother of two wore a khaki blouse with long black nails and a natural makeup look, and she looked as stunning as ever.

One lucky caller was given the chance to win £12,000 in the radio station’s “Double or Drop” game during the show.

Listeners must keep their ears open for a specific song and text it in as soon as they hear it.

The song was valued at £6,000 in today’s competition.

Instagram

By properly answering the Double or Drop question, the lucky caller has the option of doubling the prize money or keeping it as is.

Amanda asked caller Sarah what she was going to do on today’s show.

“I’m going to go for it,” Sarah said.

Amanda can be seen covering her head in her hands in a video shot on her Instagram page after hearing Sarah’s remark.

As Jamie reveals to Sarah that she is now playing for £12,000, the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s face is a picture, and she lets out an unpleasant moan.

He claims that if Sarah answers incorrectly, the award will be reduced to £1,000.

Sarah, thankfully, got the question right and received the prize. Amanda, on the other hand, appeared to be the one who needed to relax.

She yelled, “I’m going to die!” “Oh, my goodness! Oh, my goodness.” She stated in the caption of the Instagram post: “Oh my god. This morning, my heart was in my mouth.”