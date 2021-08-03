Amanda Holden poses on a yacht in a ‘perfection’ bikini.

Amanda Holden wowed her admirers on Tuesday afternoon when she posted a photo on Instagram wearing a “beautiful” white bikini.

Over the last few weeks, the Britain’s Got Talent judge has been posting images from her summer vacation with her family.

Amanda, 50, stood today on the bow of a boat with her leg dangling over the edge.

Her hair was slicked back and she wore a string bikini while staring over the ocean in statement sunglasses.

Mum-of-two Amanda simply captioned the photo, “Ahoy there!” and it drove her followers into a frenzy.

“Perfection, absolutely wow,” commented lifelessfire1.

“Well, I have to say, it’s really stunning,” markashone added.

“So pleased you’re having a lovely trip Amanda, you work so hard and deserve all the happiness life has to offer, enjoy the precious time with your family in paradise, it looks amazing!” commented creativeprincessuk.

“You look out of this world!!!!,” exclaimed another.

“Amanda, you are very stunning,” Msbowie added.

Amanda recently published another bikini photo, but after viewing it, some of her fans raised worry.

Amanda posted a snapshot of herself lying by a pool, gazing into the sunlight.

Amanda looked comfortable and pleased as she soaked up the sun in the small two-piece with the crystal blue sea behind her.

“Just #chillin,” Amanda simply captioned the photo (sunshine emoji)

While many of her fans were quick to congratulate the Heart Radio singer on her latest post, others were worried for her safety.

Despite Amanda’s claim that she was “chilling,” many of her admirers noted that the position she was in appeared to be anything but pleasant, with others suggesting she try a sun lounger instead.