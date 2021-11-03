Amanda Holden is putting her old clothes, shoes, and handbags on the market.

Amanda Holden has a great sense of style.

The TV and radio host is always well-dressed, and she favors big-name designers as well as shopping at little independent stores.

The 50-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge frequently shares her ensembles on Instagram, much to the joy of her devoted fans.

Fans are eager to congratulate the mother of two on her appearance.

And now they can get their hands on some of her old clothes.

Amanda uses the fashion marketplace app Depop to sell outdated dresses, coats, shoes, and other items.

A silk custom-made gown worn for the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent has already sold for £800.

However, there are other things that are more reasonably priced. A denim jacket, priced at £35, is the newest item for sale.

All revenues will benefit Theo’s Hope, Amanda’s campaign to give specific bereavement counsellors to all UK maternity facilities, named after her stillborn son Theo.

Anyone interested in seeing – or purchasing – Amanda’s preloved clothing can do so by visiting her website.