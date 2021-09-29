Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts look stunning in faux-leather ensembles.

Before going on air for her radio show, Amanda Holden took to Instagram this morning to share a ‘lovely’ photo of herself and Ashley Roberts.

Amanda hosts Heart FM’s breakfast program alongside fellow presenter Jamie Theakston and showbiz correspondent Ashley, who is best known for being a member of the girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

“It’s a good morning from us @iamashleyroberts @thisisheart,” Amanda captioned a photo of herself and Ashley strutting their stuff on Instagram before of the concert.

In the photo, the Britain’s Got Talent judge wore a lovely pale blue shirt with a black leather pencil skirt and basic black heels.

In a black long-sleeved blouse, skirt, and black heels, singer Ashely may be seen in an all-black leather ensemble.

Amanda’s fans reacted positively to her message, with many calling it “wonderful.”

“Good morning, darling Amanda,” one of her followers, @robertgaggl, wrote.

“Beautiful,” wrote a second enthusiast, marksarginson.

“Wow,” said a third fan, @swiftandy22. Stunning gals. “Hello, there.”

Amanda, 50, is no stranger to sharing stunning photos of herself on social media.

Throughout the summer, the actress shared a slew of lovely photographs from her vacation in Greece with her admirers.