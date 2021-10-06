Amal Clooney Discusses How She and Her Husband, George Clooney, Balance Their Careers and Families.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s wife, has explained how she and her husband manage to reconcile their professional and personal life.

Amal accompanied Clooney on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his new film “The Tender Bar” on Sunday. Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd star in Clooney’s drama, which he also directed.

The pair was asked how they manage to juggle raising their 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with their demanding jobs in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. Having her husband’s backing, according to the human rights attorney, is really beneficial.

Amal told the newspaper, “It’s probably like many families when both parents work.”

“I’m fortunate in that I have an extremely supportive partner. And we do travel around a lot, but we make it work, and I consider myself extremely fortunate.”

The couple was also questioned how they’ve been doing with their two children over the past year and a half.

“It was all OK. You just have a horrible feeling about the world and everything, you know? But our kids are four, and they were two and a half when it began, so they weren’t missing out on much,” Clooney explained. “So I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home,” she says.

Amal claims that the actor has been a “great” teacher to their children.

Clooney’s lawyer wife joked about what he’s been teaching Ella and Alexander, saying, “He’s basically teaching pranks for the time being.”

But we’ll see if it develops.”

“Well, I think those can really pay off over time,” Clooney chimed in.

Clooney talked about his family in an interview with AARP The Magazine earlier this year, including his letters to his wife and what kept him busy during the pandemic. He said his activities included wood staining the entire interior, exterior and furniture of their home and sewing his wife and their twin children’s clothes.

“I do a lot of sewing the kids’ clothes and my wife’s dress that tore a couple of times,” he said. “I was a bachelor for a long time and didn’t have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things.”

According to the Oscar winner, he and Amal have made a point of writing letters over the years.

"Every year before we had kids we wrote each other a letter," he shared. "And now we write the kids.