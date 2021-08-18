Alyssa Milano Survives a Car Accident and Uses CPR to Save Her Uncle’s Life.

Alyssa Milano and her uncle escaped an automobile collision that may have been fatal if it hadn’t been for the actress’s foresight.

According to TMZ, while they were in the middle of a Los Angeles motorway on Tuesday, Milano reached over and used her hand to apply the brakes as her uncle, who was driving, suffered a medical emergency.

The 48-year-old actress was in the passenger seat when her uncle, Mitchell, who was driving the car, passed out and drifted to the opposite lane. According to a news release acquired by ET from the California Highway Patrol, Milano’s uncle’s Ford SUV collided with another car, but “with the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a halt in between the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes.”

When the automobile came to a halt, the “Charmed” star immediately began CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived. According to TMZ, he was taken to the hospital and is currently being treated.

Milano was picked up by her husband, David Bugliari, in the meanwhile.

On Wednesday, Milano took to Twitter to encourage fans to learn CPR, among other techniques, in order to “defend the people we love.”

“Every opportunity we have to defend the people we care about should be taken. Vaccinate yourself. Masks should be worn. Put your firearms away. Learn how to perform CPR. Small, common-sense measures are all that is required. It is not difficult to look after one another, but it is critical,” she tweeted.

Her supporters cheered her on and praised her for her bravery in the comments area.

“Those are excellent things to know and practice. Some are designed to avoid accidents, while others are designed to save lives after they have occurred. Some, of course, save lives. “Thank you,” a fan expressed gratitude.

One commentator boasted, “Just took my CPR recertification class last Saturday!”

Another fan said, “You hit the nail on the head with this tweet.”

Milano talked about her recovery from COVID-19 and its adverse effects last year.

“It happens in stages, and different regions of the body are affected at different periods. It was my stomach at first, and then I started to feel a little better. “Then it was my chest,” she explained to ET.

"After that, I started to feel a little better. And, you know, it's been a roller coaster, and now that I'm six months out, I'm what they call a long hauler, and I'm still dealing with a lot of the symptoms.