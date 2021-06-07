Alums of ‘The Office’ React to Ellie Kemper’s Response to Her Debutante Ball Participation

Last week, Ellie Kemper was chastised on Twitter after it was revealed that she had attended the Veiled Prophet Ball when she was in her teens. A former Confederate colonel organized the debutante ball, which has a problematic and racist history and origins in White supremacy. Moreover, until the late 1970s, Black and Jewish persons were barred from joining the group and attending the ball. Many fans of The Office alum Kemper were dismayed to learn that she had already been crowned Queen of the Ball and were looking forward to her response.

Kemper’s presence in the debutante ball quickly turned into a news item. On Twitter, she became a trending topic, with some detractors branding the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star a “KKK Princess.” Kemper’s supporters, on the other hand, were eager to give him the benefit of the doubt. They did, however, advise her to issue a statement acknowledging her role in the controversial ball while condemning the organization’s White Supremacist foundations. Kemper elected to wait a few days before making a public statement. The star, however, issued a statement on her Instagram page on June 7, 2021.

In response to her participation in the Veiled Prophet Ball, Ellie Kemper issued a statement.

“Hello, guys – Kemper began her story by saying, “When I was 19 years old, I decided to attend a debutante ball in my hometown.” “The debutante ball was presented by a century-old organization with an unmistakably racist, misogynistic, and elitist heritage. This history was unknown to me at the time, but that is no excuse. Before getting involved, I was old enough to educate myself.”

The fact that Ellie Kemper is a KKK princess is so bizarre that I’m not sure where to start with the questions.

May 31, 2021 — Zito (@ Zeets)

