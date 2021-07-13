Although the UK is unlikely to fall into lockdown again, the winter will be “miserable.”

According to one expert, the UK could experience a “tough” winter, but future lockdowns are unlikely.

Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and a professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, believes that measures like mask wearing might be reinstated over the winter to deal with an increase in Covid cases.

Professor Graham Medley, a Sage member, recently stated that wearing a mask “probably won’t do any good” until it is made necessary, and that the current Covid wave could continue up to six weeks at its peak.

Professor Semple, speaking in his personal capacity, predicted a “miserable” “winter surge” of Covid cases due to a mix of Covid-19 and respiratory viruses that had not been observed in the previous year as individuals stayed at home.

When asked if limits will return on BBC Breakfast, he said: “Possibly, and it may just be about reaffirming some common sense.”

“It may bring back some mask-wearing in specific circumstances, but I don’t think we’ll see the lockdowns or school suspensions that we’ve seen in the past.”

Prof Semple believes “there is no ideal time to unlock,” but believes it is “very feasible” that up to 2,000 hospital admissions per day might occur, as projected in central modeling assumptions supplied to Sage.

“My primary message to people right now is that we’ve diminished, but not broken, the relationship between community and hospital cases,” he said. The folks who aren’t vaccinated are the ones who are still getting hurt.”

“They’re practically all unvaccinated, and what’s unexpected is that, while they’re not dying, they’re suffering quite a lot of injuries, so we’re seeing a lot of kidney injuries and lung problems in these younger folks,” he said of the people currently going to the hospital.

Prof. Semple went on to say that he would continue to use a face mask “especially in enclosed situations.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Medley of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine warned that the coronavirus summer peak, which is expected next month, might last six weeks.

