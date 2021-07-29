Aloha fans are heartbroken after learning of the bar’s closure in the city center.

The Aloha bar in Liverpool has announced that it will closing its doors permanently this weekend.

The iconic tavern has a long history in Liverpool, and the closure of its Colquitt Street location in 2019 was a major disappointment.

The pub, however, made a victorious return in June 2020 on Caryl Street in the Baltic Triangle, where it has remained since.

Aloha will close its doors again with “with regret,” the crew says, following its successful return following an extended lockdown closure last year.

The proprietors announced the news on Instagram, thanking customers for their support and informing them that they will be closing this weekend.

“So it is with great regret that this Saturday will be our final Saturday down in Aloha, on behalf of all the team we would want to thank you for all your support, so with that being said we will have a lot of offers going this week,” Aloha posted on the social media site. EVERYTHING HAS TO GO FREE grog shot on arrival £2.50 all draft £4 dark and stormys £4 ting wrays £3 pirates grogs Keep an eye out for more.

“As a result, from all of us. Aloha and Mahalo. “The Aloha crew.”

In the comments, fans of the bar expressed their disappointment over the announcement, with one person commenting, “Gutted fellas, good luck.”

“Genuinely gutted,” commented another, while a third penned, “MISS YOU ALREADY.”

“What a shame,” another fan added. The bar is fantastic. “Wishing you all the best.”

On Saturday, July 31, Aloha will close its doors on Caryl Street.