Alli Dore Reflects on Why ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Has Been a Healing Experience

Alli Dore of Below Deck Sailing Yacht recently explained why watching herself on the show has been therapeutic. Especially when she was terrified about being caught on tape in a swimsuit.

Dore and chief stew Daisy Kelliher talked about feeling exposed in a swimsuit in front of the rest of the crew. The two guys guffawed over how insecure they each felt in swimsuits. Nonetheless, they joined the crew and had a good time. Dore has since said that she has reflected on the season and the vulnerabilities she faced, saying that the experience has been beneficial.

‘Below Deck Sailing’ was a contemplative piece.