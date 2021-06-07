Alli Dore of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht claims Sydney Zaruba blocked her on Instagram and describes her as “very passive aggressive.”

Colin Macrae reported several crew members no longer speak to each other because of Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba from Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Zaruba just blocked Dore on social media, and she has no idea why her former crewmate has iced her out and refuses to speak to her. Zaruba, she said, is a passive-aggressive person, and their personalities didn’t mesh in the end.

On the Spirituality and Self-Love in the Modern World podcast, Dore stated, “I’m still perplexed as to why Sydney dislikes me to the extent that she’s blocked me on Instagram.”