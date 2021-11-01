Allan makes a Carlo Ancelotti allegation and describes Everton’s ‘terrible loss.’

Allan, an Everton midfielder, has spoken out about working under Rafael Benitez rather than Carlo Ancelotti and how much of a loss Abdoulaye Doucoure has been to his team.

After working with the seasoned Italian at Napoli, the Brazilian formed a good bond with former Blues manager Ancelotti.

Benitez was brought in to replace Ancelotti after the former AC Milan and Chelsea manager left for Real Madrid in the summer.

Because of his history with Liverpool, Benitez’s selection was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

When questioned about life after Ancelotti, the Brazilian told Sky Sports, “My experience with professor Ancelotti was incredibly fantastic and vital for me, without a doubt.”

“Obviously, we were not expecting his departure, but we know that these things happen in football, and as he himself stated, it was a chance he couldn’t pass up.”

“Working with Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, has been a fantastic experience. He is a seasoned coach who has coached at some of the most prestigious clubs and won numerous awards.

“He’s helping us all better as players on the field and as a group.””

Before continuing his career under Benitez, the midfielder had this to say: “We played in a 4-3-3 formation at Napoli, and I was assigned to the Mezzala position, which is to the side of the midfield three.

“That position allows you to do the box-to-box duty with more freedom. You have more chances on goal, more opportunities to enter the box, and more opportunities to assist.

“Rafa expects me to be a more defensive player who provides protection for the defense, which means I don’t often venture close to the opponent box.

“It’s different, but I’m always trying to adapt to whatever directions my manager gives me, and it’s critical that I follow them. I just want to give Rafa Benitez and Everton my all.

“I enjoy playing in a two-man midfield as well as a three-man midfield, and as players, we must always be prepared to play in whatever style or structure.”

The absence of Abdoulaye has upset Everton in recent weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”