‘All These Rules Are Just Dividing Us More,’ Gwen Stefani Responds to Cultural Appropriation Criticism.

In her career, Gwen Stefani went through numerous different phases. For some of them, she has been accused of cultural appropriation. This critique was met with a reaction from The Voice’s former coach.

Cultural appropriation has been accused of Gwen Stefani.

Will Gwen Stefani Definitely Reunite?

Throughout her career, Stefani experimented with many styles by borrowing from other cultures. Because of this, more individuals have taken a new approach to her music in recent years.

Stefani made her solo debut with Love. Angel. Music. Baby, which featured the Harajuku Girls as backup dancers. Maya Chino (“Love”), Jennifer Kita (“Angel”), Rino Nakasone (“Music”), and Mayuko Kitayama (“Baby”) were among the dancers.

In 2005, comedian Margaret Cho posted a blog post on the Harajuku Girls. According to Entertainment Weekly, she wrote, “I want to enjoy them and think they’re fantastic, but I’m not sure if I can.” “The uniform worn by Japanese schoolgirls is akin to blackface.”

Gwen Stefani replies to accusations of cultural appropriation.

pic.twitter.com/6WoaE0OqY9 gx pic.twitter.com/6WoaE0OqY9

May 7, 2021 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Why Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Didn’t Get Along During Her First Season of Coaching ‘The Voice’

After performing in Japan in 1996, Stefani was inspired. As a result, she used dancers known as the Harajuku Girls for two albums.

The singer responded to some of the backlash she’s received for her prior decisions. She told Paper that she believes it is beneficial to borrow from diverse cultures.

“We wouldn’t have as much beauty if we didn’t buy and sell and trade our cultures in,” she said. “We learn from one another, share with one another, and grow from one another. And all of these restrictions are further dividing us.”

She went on to discuss how times have changed. “I think that we grew up in a time where we didn’t have so many… This story is a short summary. I hope you found it entertaining.