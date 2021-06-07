All of the stars of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ have been ranked based on their Instagram followers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of the most popular Real Housewives franchises. The Peaches has been running for 13 seasons and is still one of Bravo’s most popular shows. Nene Leakes, Kandi Burrus, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore are pop culture superstars whose memes are among the most popular on social media. There have been 15 recognized housewives in the show’s history, but who is the most popular on Instagram?

DeShawn Snow has a total of 27,496 points.

DeShawn Snow is at the bottom of the list because he only appeared as an officia in the first season.