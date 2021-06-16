All of the Royal Family’s Sweet and Sassy Nicknames for Each Other

The royal family may appear to be more of an institution than anything else, yet they are a family. So, while the royal family may appear to be all pomp and ceremony in public, there are times when they are affectionate toward one another. Some of them have even given each other adorable nicknames. Here are some of the royal family members’ loveliest nicknames for one another.

Queen Elizabeth II is referred to as Lilibet by some members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II has had a lot of nicknames through the years, but Lilibet was the one that remained. She couldn’t pronounce her own name as a youngster and would refer to herself as “Lilibet.” Her grandfather, King George V, began mocking her attempts to pronounce her name, and it was he who gave her the moniker.

“Lilibet is my pride,” King George VI famously declared of his daughters. Margaret is a joy to me.”

The word of endearment was popularized by the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who used it to refer to his wife. Elizabeth left a message on his casket signed Lilibet when he died. The royal family now has another Lilibet, as Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet after the queen.

A statement announcing Lilibet’s birth read, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.” “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Gary

Prince William is also said to have had a cute nickname for his grandmother when he was younger. According to MailOnline’s Richard Kay, once when William fell down at Buckingham Palace, he began screaming “Gary, Gary.” When a guest asked who Gary was, the queen answered, “I’m Gary. He hasn’t learned to say Granny yet.”

Prince George followed in his father’s footsteps and gave Her Majesty his own nickname…. This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.