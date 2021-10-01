All of the places in Liverpool where Adolf Hitler is thought to have visited and which are still standing today.

Of all the stories about Liverpool, the one that connects the city to Adolf Hitler has sparked the most discussion.

The German dictator is said to have spent time on Merseyside with his half-brother Alois and his wife Bridget Dowling, according to mythology.

According to Bridget, the purpose for his stay was to evade conscription in Austria-Hungary, which he would have preferred no one to know.

Following his departure from the city, Hitler is said to have traveled to Munich.

Beryl Bainbridge, a novelist from Liverpool, based her book ‘Young Adolf’ on these facts.

Here are all of the places in Liverpool that Hitler is said to have visited that still exist today, according to legend.

Toxteth’s Upper Stanhope Street

From the autumn of 1921 to the spring of the following year, this appears to be the street where Hitler stayed with his half-sibling and his family.

Alois struggled to settle in Liverpool after his marriage, according to Bridget’s account, and changed his source of income four times in two years.

He operated a restaurant on Dale Street, a boarding house on Upper Parliament Street, and then a hotel in Mount Pleasant, and after working for a disposable razor company as a salesperson, Alois decided to start his own business in the same field.

He planned to incorporate his sister Angela and brother-in-law Leo Rauba, who were still in Austria, in his new venture. As a result, he sent the two money to cover their travel fees in the hopes that they would visit Liverpool and allow him to share his views in greater depth.

They were “looking forward to their visit with pleasure,” according to Bridget. I eagerly surveyed the couples descending from the 11.30 train as we arrived at Lime Street Station to meet them, hoping to recognize our relatives.

“Instead of Angela and Leo Raubal, a scruffy young man arrived and extended his hand to Alois. Adolf, my husband’s younger brother, was sent in their place.”

Hitler was thought to be still aiming for a successful career as an artist at this point.

The work of Peter Kavanagh

It is reported that during his time here, the then. “The summary has come to an end.”