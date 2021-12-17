All of the new covid rules for the United Kingdom, as well as what might come next for England.

As the Omicron covid variety has grown in popularity, rules and restrictions have been changing all over the UK.

Boris Johnson has proclaimed a “Omicron emergency,” warning that the virus will spread like a “tidal wave” across the UK, and urging every eligible adult to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

On December 8, the Prime Minister conducted a press conference in which he stated that it was now “proportionate and responsible” to take England into Plan B measures, citing the advent of a new coronavirus variant known as Omicron.

Pregnant women have been added to the UK’s priority list for the covid vaccination.

Wales, Scotland, and Ireland have all had their own set of rules amended and established, and each country is different, with some being more “locked down” than others.

We look at what restrictions are in place and what this could mean for England.

England

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement last week, a number of regulations took effect in England, including the requirement to work from home if feasible, the requirement to wear face covers in additional venues, such as cinemas, and the recommendation to get treatment as soon as possible.

Professor Whitty then addressed the public at a Downing Street press conference: “Don’t mix with people you don’t have to for either job or family things.”

He advised people to make the events and festivities “that genuinely important to them” a top priority.

While nightclubs and events will not be closed over the holidays, the government has advised people to exercise caution, as Johnson stated: “Before you attend, consider what kind of event it is. Are you likely to come across vulnerable people? Are you going to meet a lot of people you’ve never met before, as well as take a test?” Some places and events, such as nightclubs, are now required by law to check the Covid status of visitors over the age of 18, and proof of vaccination (currently two doses), proof of a negative test within the last 48 hours, or an exemption is necessary.

Most indoor public venues, such as theatres and movies, as well as public transportation and locations like shops, require face coverings. “The summary has come to an end.”