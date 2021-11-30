Alisson assists Liverpool in appointing a Brazilian great to the coaching staff.

Claudio Taffarel, the great Brazilian goalkeeper, has joined Liverpool’s coaching staff.

The 1994 World Cup winner will work alongside John Achterberg and Jack Robinson as one of the team’s senior goalkeeping instructors.

Taffarel will relocate to Anfield after completing a work visa this week, allowing him to combine his responsibilities for Brazil with his new post under Jurgen Klopp.

The former Selecao goalie has 101 caps for his country and is regarded as a role model for goalkeepers in his homeland.

Taffarel’s employment is thought to have been influenced by his friendship with current Liverpool star Alisson Becker, with the Reds’ No.1 acknowledged as a major element behind the decision to bring Taffarel to the AXA Training Centre.

After working together to create a solution that best suited Alisson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino during September’s international break, Liverpool has a good connection with the Brazilian FA, notably sporting director Juninho.

In recent years, the 55-year-old has assisted in the development of Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson, as the Selecao has sharpened the talents of two of the Premier League’s brightest goalkeepers.

With Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, and Academy goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga already at Liverpool, Taffarel becomes the latest Brazilian to join the club.

Kirkby’s goalkeeping department already has a wealth of experience, and the incoming coach’s expertise will add to that.

Coach Achterberg has been at Anfield for more than a decade and has developed a close relationship with Klopp in the last six years.

Klopp has referred to Achterberg as a “goalkeeping obsessive,” and the Dutchman has been aided by Robinson for over three years. Achterberg’s extensive knowledge of shot-stoppers from throughout Europe and the world puts the club on the cutting edge when it comes to recruitment.

Robinson, who formerly worked for Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United, joined the club in September 2018 after a stint with the FA to take up a new post alongside Achterberg.