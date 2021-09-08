Alison Hammond was obliged to make an on-air apology.

After a series of gaffes on This Morning, Alison Hammond was compelled to apologize live on television.

On the most recent episode of ITV’s main daytime show, the 46-year-old host hosted another edition of Dosh on Your Doorstep.

The game is set to take place in a secret location, and one lucky viewer will win a grand prize of £1,000.

However, as anchors Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced the feature, things swiftly devolved into mayhem.

Alison realised she had a wardrobe malfunction just before going on air.

“I’m really ashamed,” she admitted. How awful is that enormous hole in my cardigan?”

Alison attempted to remedy the problem by asking passers-by whether they had a needle and thread.

However, as she asked the question, the camera shifted to the audience, leaving a panicked Phillip pleading with them to stop before destroying the game.

“You can’t show the street,” he yelled. You’ve demonstrated the street.”

Alison apologized before a woman arrived with a needle and thread to repair the hole in her sweater.

Phil, on the other hand, pointed out that she was now breaking ITV’s social distance rules.

“There was no social separation there at all,” he remarked. Where, oh where, is her mask? “What the hell is going on?”

After a sequence of blunders, the presenters burst out laughing, and Alison subsequently apologized for the incident.

“I am really, terribly sorry,” she said. Today I’m feeling like a humbled dosher.

“Not only that, but I was on the verge of telling you the name of this wall. That would have shown the truth.

“By getting my cardigan sown up, I’ve broken ITV’s social distancing regulations. And, yeah, I did show the street.”

After the gaffes, viewers of the show flocked to Twitter in hysterics.

“Alison Hammond is such an icon,” one person said.

“Alison has given away the “secret location” by showing the entire street,” another added, accompanying a laughing emoji.

“Not going to lie I’d be pleased just to meet Alison LOL gal brings the hype,” said a third.