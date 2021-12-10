Alicia Keys Is Proud of Her 11-Year-Old Son Egypt’s Collaboration: ‘It’s Just Amazing,’ says the narrator.

Alicia Keys has expressed her pride in her 11-year-old son Egypt and their duet “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The 40-year-old singer remarked in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET): “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

I was crying and feeling insane because he was like, ‘Mom, what?’ And I’m like, “Nothing!” [laughs]. It’s incredible.” The singer went on to say that his son has a “wonderful voice” and that she is grateful that he consented to record the song with her.

“And, guess what… I believe it is sometimes difficult to summon the confidence to attempt, and I wouldn’t blame him if he said, ‘I don’t, you know, not right now.’ “The keys have been explained. “He was, nonetheless, receptive to the idea. He has a lovely voice. It’s a cover of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ a song we’ve been singing to him since he was a newborn. And now we’ve got ourselves a tune! We composed a beautiful lullaby for Apple. And now it’s gone. So, I have to admit, I felt really pleased of myself as a mother.” The song is from Keys’ “Sweet Dreams” EP, which was released last month on Apple Music. The EP features four tracks, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Best of Me,” “Underdog,” and “Oh Holy Night,” which are described as a “collection of lullabies in Spatial Audio.” It’s “ideal for quiet time with the small ones” over the holiday season, according to the music and video streaming service.

Keys had a proud mama moment in April when she posted a video on Instagram showcasing her son’s musical abilities. The mother-and-son pair can be seen in the video playing Eurythmics’ “Egypt on piano and Keys on background vocals perform “Sweet Dreams” Are Made of This.

Keys put in the caption, “On The Keys_____________________ I enjoy being a part of his practice and singing in the background for him! He’s working his magic .” Egypt, according to the singer, is a huge music fan who frequently joins her and her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, on tour. Egypt is also interested in learning to play the drums or any other musical instrument, according to her.

“I absolutely stop in my tracks when I hear him play,” she remarked.

"I absolutely stop in my tracks when I hear him play," she remarked.

"I'm paying attention to his chords as well as his selections. It's not surprising because he's always been a part of it. He has a lot of songs that he sings.