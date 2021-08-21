Alice Ripley apologizes, but denies allegations of grooming: ‘It’s a misinterpretation of my actions.’

Alice Ripley, a Broadway actress, has denied cultivating teenage fans with mental health difficulties, but has apologized for befriending and then ghosting the women.

The Tony Award winner has been accused of having sexual discussions with kids as young as 13 and of having a cult-like following of young admirers.

Ripley’s behavior, according to four victims who talked with The Daily Beast, was an abuse of power, and she allegedly sought out vulnerable admirers, many of whom were gay.

However, in a statement to Page Six, Ripley angrily refuted the “vile” claims of grooming, claiming that the word has made her feel like a sex attacker and that she has never abused her admirers.

“To imply I manipulated anyone, and, more surprisingly, that there was abuse, is a misunderstanding of my actions,” she wrote. “Yet here we are, on this precarious ledge, since terminology like ‘grooming’ are bandied about… It’s terrible to be accused of such a heinous crime, of which I am completely innocent.”

“The performances of my 2009 musical “Next to Normal,” for which she won a Tony Award for outstanding actress in a musical, were truly safe spaces for people who had been touched by mental illness,” Ripley continued. Teen females flocked to the show for repeat viewings, with many “imprinting their own mothers onto my character, [or]seeing themselves in the daughter,” she revealed.

The actress stated that her encounters with fans were limited to “a quick hello at the stage entrance” or a brief meet-and-greet in her dressing room before and after performances.

On rare instances, she would have a “fast dinner” with a fan.

Ripley added, “Inevitably, they had their own fan dramas and jealousies, and I remained out of it as much as I could.” “It’s now evident that a couple of these followers were profoundly upset by her lack of following care for them because they received attention and then felt ‘ghosted.’”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies,” she concluded.

“I never intended to give anything except good reinforcement, and I apologize if I offended anyone.”

“Grooming refers to sexual assault of a kid, which is the most vile conduct imaginable,” Ripley said, fiercely denying that she groomed any of the girls. It indicates that I want or requested anything, which is not the case.”

This came just days after TikToker Brie Lynn, 25, posted a video claiming Ripley was the one who began it all.