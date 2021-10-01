‘Alice in Borderland’ is rated higher on Twitter than ‘Squid Game.’

Netflix’s survival-themed TV episodes have been such a sensation that many internet users have opted to compare “Alice in Borderland” and “Squid Game,” two of the most popular titles on the streaming site right now.

“Alice in Borderland” is a Shinsuke Sato-directed 2020 Japanese sci-fi suspense-thriller drama TV series. “Squid Game,” on the other hand, is a South Korean survival drama TV series set to premiere in 2021. Both involved games in which players were compelled to fight for their lives. Because the shows share a similar premise, Twitter users quickly made comparisons.

“Squid Game” is the first South Korean show to spend a week at the top of Netflix’s global ratings. However, some viewers of both shows believe that the Japanese sci-fi series is superior.

One user wrote, “I think ‘Alice in Borderland’ is way better than ‘Squid Game.'”

Another noted, “‘Alice in Borderland’ is ten times better than ‘Squid Game.'”

“‘Squid Game’ was fantastic, but I like ‘Alice in Borderland’ in the same category,” a third user said.

Despite the fact that many people loved “Alice in Borderland,” some people preferred “Squid Game” to the Japanese series.

“I can’t keep up with ‘Alice in the Borderland.’ “I’ll choose ‘Squid Game’ over it,” one person wrote.

“Idky, but I like ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Alice in Borderland,’” another user commented.

“It’s worth viewing… [some]have compared it to ‘Alice in Borderland.’ But I liked ‘Squid Game,'” said a third person.

“Squid Game” ended on a cliffhanger when Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) decided to stay in Korea instead of flying to the United States to see his daughter to track down the individuals behind the survival game. However, director Hwang Dong-hyuk stated that while he has no plans for a sequel at this time, he is not ruling out the possibility of a second season.

“I don’t have any solid plans for ‘Squid Game 2.'”

Just thinking about it is exhausting,” he told Variety. “However, if I were to do it, I would not do it alone.” I’d like to use a writers’ room and have several skilled directors.”