Alexis Haines is dating Braunwyn Windham-ex-husband Burke’s Evan, but they are still ‘happily married.’

Alexis Haines has rekindled her romance. She has confirmed that she is seeing Kris, Braunwyn Windham-ex-girlfriend Burke’s from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

When asked about her love life, the “Pretty Wild” star revealed it on her Instagram Stories. She also stated that she is still “happy married” to Evan Haines, with whom she shares daughter Harper, after nine years of marriage.

“I’m Evan’s wife. Keeping Evan as my husband… In a post received by Entertainment Tonight, she stated, “Happily married to Evan.” “Have – well, labels aren’t our thing. I’m seeing a girl who is also available. That’s how it works. I really like her. We’ve been having a good time.”

“We’ve been talking since May, but it didn’t work out in May,” Alexis said of her romance with Kris. In June, I didn’t work out. In July, I didn’t work out. In September, I began working out. But, yeah, I’m a big fan of hers. She’s incredible. Obviously, I’m head over heels in love with her right now.”

She also used her Instagram Stories to share photos of herself with Kris. According to ET, Alexis’ current girlfriend and Windham-former Burke’s are the same Kris.

Her relationship with Kris is still “quite fresh,” according to the “Frat Party” star, but “so far so good.” Alexis went on to say that her partner wanted them to have a “open” relationship, meaning they could see one other.

Alexis said that their emotional connection is “solid” and that she is “not anxious” about Kris’ prior relationships when asked how she doesn’t get envious.

Alexis also addressed questions about how she conveys her sexuality to her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, via her Instagram Stories. Alexis and Harper discussed the 30-year-old TV personality coming out as bisexual to her daughter and having dialogues about other sexual orientations with her when she was 5 years old in one of the clips she shared.

They also talked about having multiple partners at the same time, with Alexis informing her daughter that it’s fine as long as everyone “consents” and is “OK with it.”

“You have the option of having two boyfriends, a boyfriend and a girlfriend, or two girlfriends. Whatever it is, as long as there is agreement. “Everyone feels safe,” Alexis explained before Harper added, “and good about it.” Her mother concurred, adding, “And concurs.”

