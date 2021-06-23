Alexei Brovarnik of ’90 Day Fiancé’ shared a photo of the 3.5 Squad.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have been known to make Pillow Talk episodes hilarious. With their performances in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the popular couple became household names. Fans of the duo can’t get enough of them. Alexei recently uploaded a sweet snapshot of himself and his family, which their admirers must see.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and Alexei are 32 years old and have a son named Shai together. He was born on April 14, 2020, and he recently celebrated his one birthday, which is great news. Loren is expecting with another boy, so the little family is growing. All of them now reside in Hollywood Beach, Florida.

Loren and Alexei both have large social media followings. Loren’s Instagram account has 1.2 million followers, while her husband’s account has 746,000 followers. Both of them have been known to publish pictures of their growing family on social media, which followers can appreciate.

Alexei Brovarnik posted a snapshot of the 3.5 squad on Instagram.

Alex Brovarnik (@alex brovarnik) shared a post.

Alexei posted a snapshot of himself and his small family on Instagram on June 15, 2021, with the hashtag "3.5 squad" in the caption. It's an apt description of the small family. Shai is sat in a pram, staring at the camera, while his father holds the camera. They are surrounded by concrete. Alexei is wearing a dark-colored shirt and has his head cocked slightly for the shot. Loren stands nearby, one hand on her son's stroller and the other on her hip.