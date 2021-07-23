Alex Rodriguez’s 46th birthday and NBA ownership are commemorated with a European yacht trip, according to reports.

Following his breakup from Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez went on a European yacht cruise with his friends to commemorate the occasion.

Rodriguez has embarked on a European yacht vacation to commemorate his 46th birthday, which will be celebrated on Tuesday. He was also just approved as one of the Timberwolves’ owners by the NBA.

Rodriguez was photographed having lunch with friends and family at DAV Mare, a restaurant at the Splendido Mare hotel in Portofino, Italy, according to Page Six.

The former Yankees star and his pals then boarded a luxurious yacht for a two-week vacation in St. Tropez, Monte Carlo, and Ibiza.

While on the yacht, Rodriguez’s nephew Nick Silva, who also works for his firm A-Rod Corp, published a photo from the trip on his Instagram Stories. In the background, the former MLB star can be seen relaxing in a chair with a friend.

“Euro vacation 2k21!” exclaims the narrator. In the caption, Silva wrote:

Rodriguez was approved as one of the owners of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves franchise this week, along with business partner Marc Lore. The deal, which includes a stake in the Minnesota Lynx, was approved in April. According to a source, while Rodriguez appears to be having a good time, it is not all fun and games.

“A-Rod was in Europe for some business meetings,” a source informed Page Six, adding that he subsequently went on a birthday boat trip with his family and pals.

He was sighted in the Hamptons this summer, before to his journey to Europe. He rented a house near his ex-mansion, fiancée’s Lopez’s. He was also seen attending swanky summer events, although he spent the majority of his time alone, according to the site.

Last year, Rodriguez and Lopez were meant to marry the wedding. Due to the epidemic, they postponed their wedding and called off their engagement in April. Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciled just weeks after their breakup.

According to reports, the athlete hoped they would reconcile. However, after finding that she and Affleck had rekindled their relationship, he concluded that they were no longer together.

“When they originally split up, he tried to work things out and still hoped to get back together with J.Lo,” an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s accepted the truth that it’s all over now.”