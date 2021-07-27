Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, and Alex Rodriguez sent her some love.

Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, celebrated her birthday by posting a selfie with her on Instagram and writing a long message expressing her love for the “Hustlers” star. Lynda added, “My original BFF, I adore you more than words can say.”

“Not only are you the most entertaining and my ride or die, but you also light up the world and show me what is possible, and you are my constant source of inspiration. I can’t believe I was so fortunate to have God place the lovely soul that is you in my life. “Have the best birthday you’ve ever had!” Lynda added to the conversation.

Rodriguez, who was vacationing in France at the same time as his ex-fiancée, liked the photo shortly after Lynda posted it. Despite their split, the 45-year-old former Yankee and J. Lo continue to follow each other on Instagram.

The couple declared in a joint statement after breaking off their engagement in April that they would continue to support each other as friends following the breakup. The ex-couple stated, “We have concluded we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.” “On our joint enterprises and projects, we will continue to collaborate and support one another.”

Rodriguez and Jennifer, interestingly, both chose to celebrate their birthdays recently onboard luxurious yachts in St. Tropez, France, though with different firms. Rodriguez celebrated his birthday with a group of pals, including Melanie Collins, the host of “NFL on CBS.” Jennifer, on the other hand, spent her birthday weekend with Ben Affleck, her on-again, off-again beau.

Jennifer renewed her relationship with Affleck months after she divorced Rodriguez. Jennifer and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s, but their engagement was called off just days before their wedding owing to last-minute concerns.

The singer of “Jenny from the Block” shared her first images with Affleck on Instagram Stories last weekend, including one of them having a scorching kiss.

Jennifer and Affleck are both committed to make their relationship work this time, according to a source who spoke to Us Magazine. The source told the newspaper, “It feels like they’ve been together for years, not months.”