Alex Rodriguez says he had a “incredible life” with Jennifer Lopez and is “in a great place” now that they are no longer together.

Alex Rodriguez is appreciative for the “wonderful” years he spent with Jennifer Lopez, his ex-fiancée.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old former MLB star discussed his connection with Lopez. Following the obstacles and losses he’s endured over the past year, Rodriguez stated that he’s focusing on “all the positive” aspects of his life.

“I had five years of an amazing life and partnership, and we learned so much with my daughters,” he told ET.

Rodriguez went on to remark that he and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, now had the chance to “take it and move forward and say, ‘You know what?'” We’re appreciative for the prior five years; how can we improve the next five years based on what we’ve learned?’

The former New York Yankees player also stated that he is currently “in a wonderful position.”

“I’m glad for where God and the light have placed me, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. He continued, “I’m mostly interested in seeing how my girls develop.”

Lopez and Rodriguez were married for four years after being engaged for two years. They called off their engagement in April, saying in a statement that they “are better as friends and look forward to continuing so” after postponing their wedding last year due to the epidemic.

Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck has now ended. Meanwhile, while on a yacht cruise in Europe, Rodriguez recently celebrated his 46th birthday surrounded by bikini-clad women.

He was also recently sighted in St. Tropez, France, with Melanie Collins of “NFL on CBS,” although a source told Page Six that the two are simply “friends.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with ET, Rodriguez — who last year was named president and chairman of Presidente, a Dominican beer brand now owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev — talked about his efforts to support new entrepreneurs and the sports legend who inspired him as a kid.

“When I think of ascending in anything, I think of Magic Johnson, my childhood hero,” he said. “Magic showed me that you can be a Hall of Fame basketball player on the court and a Hall of Fame executive in the boardroom at the same time. I looked at him and said, ‘Oh man, why not me?’ because he was a guy of color.”

Rodriguez stated that this was one of the reasons for his decision. Brief News from Washington Newsday.