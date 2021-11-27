Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks out against Liverpool’s ‘not ideal’ predicament.

Liverpool have had a ‘not great’ start to the season, according to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but he expects ‘positive things’ to come.

Last season, the Reds ended a 30-year drought for a league championship, but they were unable to defend their title the following season.

This season, they are now third in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea and one point behind champions Manchester City.

Despite not being at the top of the Premier League table, Oxlade-Chamberlain believes they are a better team than in past seasons.

“I think we’re definitely a better team now,” he told BBC Football Focus.

“The season in which we won the Premier League was incredible, as was the season before that.

“But I feel like that’s raised our expectations and raised our bar, while I believe we were trying new things and seeing where we could go before.

“Now that we’ve reached that point, I believe we’re in a terrific situation.

“Not great, not what we wanted, but I believe we’ve been in a similar situation previously when we’ve been chasing and decided to let go of the handbrake and go for it.

“I believe we can make good progress from here.”

So far this season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 14 appearances in all competitions and has started the last five league games.