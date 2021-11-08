Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets a cheeky message from Perrie Edwards.

Perrie Edwards paid a touching tribute to her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their five-year anniversary.

The Little Mix singer and Liverpool midfielder recently welcomed a baby named Axel, while Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her Queens Park Rangers husband Andre Gray welcomed twins around the same time.

Perrie, 28, celebrated her and Oxlade-wedding Chamberlain’s anniversary with a photo of the couple on a boat, sharing a tender moment.

“Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy!” Perrie captioned the photo, which she shared with her Instagram followers.

Fans reacted positively to the sweet post, with many wishing the couple well.

Jana stated, “CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!! I’M OVERJOYED FOR YOU GUYS.” “I swear I’m sooo invested in this relationship that I become a Liverpool fan,” a second fan remarked. “I’m really thrilled for you,” Aliya remarked. “You’re the most beautiful family I’ve ever seen.” Instagram Kerry said, ” “Both of you have a happy anniversary. Next up is the wedding.” “Axel is incredibly lucky to have parents like you,” Anne added. Perrie and the other members of the Little Mix band were recently confirmed to be in contact with Jesy Nelson.

Jesy was a member of the girl band with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie at the time, but she departed in December after nine years, blaming the strain on her mental health.

Jesy recently admitted on The Graham Norton Show that she and her ex-band mates are still on terrible terms, but that “no bad blood” exists between them.

The remaining three will release a new album, Between Us, on November 12 to commemorate the band’s 10-year anniversary, which will comprise hit songs from the previous decade as well as five new unpublished songs.

The band was founded in 2011 during the eighth season of The X Factor, and they were the first group to win the competition.