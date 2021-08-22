Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards welcome their first child into the world.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix have welcomed their first child into the world.

The pair announced Perrie’s pregnancy in May and have since documented their journey on social media with romantic posts and images.

The musician shared the wonderful news with followers on Instagram this morning, writing, “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Mathew Street, Liverpool’s world-famous shopping street, through the ages

The message was accompanied by two images, which received nearly 200,000 ‘likes’ within 15 minutes of being released.

After Oxlade Chamberlain missed Liverpool’s home game against Burnley on Saturday, there was speculation that the baby was on the way.

Instagram

Since Perrie’s pregnancy was announced, the couple, who have been together for four and a half years, have been documenting their journey to motherhood on social media.

“So glad to be on this adventurous trip with my soulmate,” she said to her 12.7 million Instagram followers. You are made up of me and him. We’re really excited to meet you, baby Ox!”

Throughout the summer, supporters could see the couple’s joy.

Perrie shared an arty black and white styled shoot with her bump covered in a silk sheet and her bare shoulders showing ahead of their arrival.

“Words cannot convey how I’m feeling on the inside…,” she wrote. I’m about to burst with happiness.”

“Anyone got any tips on how to change nappies?” Alex, also 28, captioned his image ahead of their new arrival. I’m grateful and ecstatic to be a father. “Let the sleepless nights begin.”