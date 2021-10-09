Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards go on a date night.

Perrie Edwards, of Little Mix, has gone out on her first date night with LFC player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since their son was born in August.

Perrie gave birth to her son Axel on August 21, three weeks ahead of schedule.

The singer announced she had given birth to the couple’s first child on Instagram the day after Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced to withdraw from the Reds’ match against the Clarets due to “personal issues.”

The 28-year-old X Factor winner’s Instagram account shows the couple out on a date tonight (Saturday).

The post, titled “Date night for Mam and Dad,” includes two photos: one of Perrie posing in front of their home’s stairs in all black, accessorized with a white clutch bag and silver earrings; and another of Perrie posing in front of the stairs in all black, accessorized with a white clutch bag and silver earrings.

Her hair is straight, and she is dressed in black tights and heels.

Perrie and ‘the Ox’ are in the second photo, with their dog Hatchi in the lower right corner.

Thousands of people have liked and commented on the post, with many of them expressing the same thing.

“Welcome back queen,” zinghappy murmured.

Ward alkhiary17 said: “The hottest couple” kaeapearce simply wrote: “Milf”

“Hottest parents,” I typed.

“A few of goals,” jadeshotwasabi stated.

“Name a hotter couple, I’ll wait!” wifey added.