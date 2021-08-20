Alex Jones shares a ‘beautiful’ family photo with a pregnancy update.

In a touching family snapshot, Alex Jones shared an update on her pregnancy.

In March, the TV host revealed that she was expecting her third child on BBC’s The One Show.

And the 44-year-old shared a photo of herself with her youngest son Kit, savoring the moment before welcoming the new member to the family, with her Instagram followers.

“Grabbing all the cuddles I can,” the post read. This tiny one has no concept what is going to happen to his world.”

Instagram

The Welsh presenter is taking a break from her TV profession as she and her husband Charlie Thomson prepare for the birth of their first child.

Fans responded with offers of support after she placed a heartbroken emoji at the conclusion of her statement.

“The finest gift is a sibling,” one user said. Now try not to feel guilty and just have fun.”

“Awwwww, no matter how old they become, nothing beats a cuddle,” a second added. When the little one arrives, everyone’s arms will stretch just a little bit further. “Wonderful picture.”

“It will change, but it will feel like it’s always been that way within a few weeks, and you won’t remember what it was like before the new baby joined you,” a third said. It’s enchanted.”

Alex also received encouragement from fellow BBC personality Ore Oduba, who routinely appears on The One Show as a guest host.

“Love and luck for the coming days and weeks Al xxx,” he said.