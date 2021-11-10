Aleksandr Golovin’s bid, Jarrad Branthwaite’s departure, and Everton’s January transfer negotiations

As Everton examine the loan market for options, Marcel Brands has supplied Rafa Benitez with a list of potential January transfer targets.

Finch Farm’s internal assessment is that there may only be room in the budget for one new player at this time, but the size of the business will be determined by how many players are moved on.

Brands, the director of football who has recently come under fire, has met with Benitez on a regular basis and has given the Blues manager with a number of potential targets.

Everton’s shortlist has still to be finalised, with Benitez stating last week that form and results may still determine the path the club takes during the winter transfer window.

The focus has been on bolstering the squad on the wings and in central midfield, but right-back remains a constant on Benitez’s mind as he attempts to relieve the strain on Seamus Coleman.

However, any position – or positions, if that becomes a possibility – the club decides to bolster, the squad simply requires a ‘injection of quality,’ as one insider described it.

Everton have been linked with a January deal for, and Benitez is a fan, but AS Monaco’s asking price – approximately £40 million – would be difficult to meet in the winter.

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey claim that Besiktas will approach Everton about a January loan.

The 30-year-old has made the bench for the Blues’ last two games after returning from his second serious knee injury, but he is free to go in the New Year if a reasonable offer is made.

Tosun, who is in the final year of his contract, was loaned to Besiktas in January but only played four times before rupturing his patella and having surgery in England.

A January loan for the young defender is also a possibility.

The 19-year-old has been in Benitez’s squad nine times this season, but has only played once due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three league games.

If the teenager’s immediate first-team opportunities remain limited, which appears to be the case, he will seek a loan. “The summary has come to an end.”