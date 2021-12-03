Alec Baldwin’s claim that he did not pull the trigger is backed up by the assistant director of ‘Rust.’

Alec Baldwin’s story that he did not fire the gun in the deadly shot that killed Halyna Hutchins has been confirmed by “Rust” assistant director David Halls. Halls’ attorney, Lisa Torraco, told “Good Morning America” on Thursday that her client told her that the actor did not pull the trigger on the gun.

Torraco stated, “Dave has told me since the first day I met him that Alec did not pull the gun.” “He never put his finger in the trigger guard.” Baldwin fired the gun, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who spoke during a press conference in October. They did say, however, that “two other personnel touched or inspected” the gun before the actor discharged it during the probe, naming Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

“It was discovered during the initial inquiry that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the individual who fired the weapon,” Mendoza added. “We discovered two additional people who handled and/or inspected the loaded pistol before Baldwin fired it.” Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls are the two people in question. “All three people have cooperated with the investigation and given statements,” he stated.

Baldwin and Halls have maintained that the gunshot was an accident and that Baldwin never discharged the gun, notwithstanding the sheriff’s findings. “Dave has informed me from the beginning that it was an accident,” Torraco stated. “It was a bizarre, horrific accident that unfortunately resulted in the death of someone.” Torraco’s comment comes following a sneak peek of Baldwin’s emotional interview with GMA’s George Stephanopoulos, which shows the actor for the first time since the tragedy expressing his side of the tale. In the preview, Baldwin stated that he did not fire the trigger since it was not stated in the script that he should.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger,” he added, to which Stephanopoulos replied, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger.” “So you’ve never fired a shot?” “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, “I’d never point a pistol at someone and pull the trigger,” Baldwin stated, adding that he had no idea how a genuine bullet ended up on set. He said that “someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn’t authorized to be on the property.”