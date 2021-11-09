Alec Baldwin wants police on movie sets to provide gun safety.

On Monday, actor Alec Baldwin tweeted that law enforcement should be present throughout filming “to check weapons safety.”

Baldwin made the comments after shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza with a.45-caliber revolver on the set of the Western picture “Rust” in New Mexico in October. The shooting has prompted calls for more stringent safety measures on movie sets.

Baldwin tweeted, “Every film/TV set that involves guns, fake or real, should have a police officer on set, employed by the production.”

Baldwin modified his Twitter settings so that only those who follow him can see his tweets.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

According to CNN, Baldwin has complied with authorities’ requests and has remained cooperative with the inquiry.

Baldwin and his family have remained in Vermont in the aftermath of the attack.