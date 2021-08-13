Aldi’s £3.99 SpecialBuy cosmetic product, dubbed the “miracle,” is back on sale.

Aldi’s Lacura Miracle Cream is back by popular demand after selling out almost instantly each time it was given previously.

The beauty item has received five-star reviews on the internet each time, with many people comparing it to Elizabeth Arden’s eight-hour cream.

According to the product description, the Miracle Cream is claimed to “soothe and protect your skin while moisturising” and leaving skin “smooth, silky, and clearly balanced.” It can also be used to treat minor weather burns, scratches, and abrasions.

Customers have previously praised the product, describing it as “wonderful” and “excellent.”

One reviewer stated, “Really is a remarkable cream.” This lotion is ideal for skin that is prone to spots. It’s also effective as a nightly hand cream, which I’ve tried. Because a small amount goes a long way, the tube lasts a long time.”

A third person wrote, “Brilliant.” This is a wonderful dupe for a well-known 8-hour cream that retails for £25. I buy it as soon as it becomes available.”

Aldi’s Lacura Miracle Cream is now available both online and in stores. You can shop online or find a store near you by clicking here.