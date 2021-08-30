Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, M&S, Asda, and Tesco are all open on August bank holiday.

Due to the August Bank Holiday, supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, and Tesco have varied opening hours today.

Many stores have shortened their hours for today, so you’ll have a little less time to shop than usual.

There is still plenty of time to visit the supermarkets if you need to stock up on supplies or undertake a large shopping trip. However, if you arrive too soon or too late, you may be disappointed.

Read more: A short drive from Liverpool, a hidden treasure woodland with “beautiful crashing waterfalls”

The opening hours for the major supermarkets and M&S Food Halls are shown here. You can also find all of Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko’s August Bank Holiday opening hours here.

If you need something urgently outside of these hours, convenience stores operate earlier and later around the city, and we’ve included store locators for each supermarket so you can find the nearest open shop.

Aldi

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrisons

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrisons stores in Speke, Belle Vale, Maghull, New Brighton, West Kirby, and St Helens are all affected. Visit Morrisons Store Finder for more information on other locations and dates.

Sainsbury’s

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Great Homer Street, Rice Lane, Crosby, East Prescot Road, Woolton, Birkenhead, and Neston are among the Sainsbury’s superstores affected. Check the Sainsbury’s Store Locator for other opening times, including those for Sainsbury’s Local locations.

Lidl

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Selected stores may vary, and you can find out more by using the Lidl Store Checker.

M&S

Marks and Spencer outlets have different opening hours. These are the opening times for the Merseyside stores; you can check the M&S store finder here for additional locations.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Church Street

Edge Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Queen’s Drive (West Derby)

Aintree is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Bromborough

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., New Mersey Shopping Park (Speke)

Asda

The hours of operation for Asda stores vary. Some Merseyside stores have opening hours, and you can discover your nearest using Asda’s store locator here.

Breck Road is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Birkenhead

Stanley Road, Birkenhead: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Smithdown Road “The summary has come to an end.”