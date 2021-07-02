Aldi introduces a wooden log that cooks steaks and hamburgers without the use of a grill.

Customers at Aldi are going crazy for a unique wooden log burner.

Among their special deals, the budget-friendly merchant has unveiled a large assortment of BBQ, camping, and garden supplies, with one item in particular that customers can’t get enough of.

Gardenline’s Swedish Eco Torch is already sold out, and buyers are asking when it will be restocked.

The eco torch is a hardwood log burner that may be used for cooking as well as outdoor heating.

It’s a hit since it’s eco-friendly and versatile, and it’s priced at £6.99.

The Swedish Eco Torch, according to Gardenline, is perfect for nice evenings, camping, cooking, and festivals, and can offer heat for up to two hours.

Food will be ready to cook on it in 25 minutes, according to the kiln dried FSC wood logs, which have been carved to be used as a flaming torch firepit or for natural cooking.

Overall, customers gave the product a four-star rating.

“Hope these come back into stock!” commented one internet buyer.

“I bought this in the store for a camping trip and wish I could buy more.”

“Extremely hot, no smoke, and a beautiful focal point to watch the flames dance. To avoid damaging the ground, I recommend sitting on a few of bricks.”

“Beware, it burns incredibly well, too well in our case,” said another.

“Had one on the patio, which burned to the ground and shattered the slabs beneath it owing to the extreme heat. But it was spectacular while it lasted.”

We were able to test out the wood burner before it sold out altogether.

The video is currently loading.

Unavailable video To play, simply click or tap the play button.

Soon, the video will begin to play automatically.

8Cancel

Now is the time to play

data-json=“” div class=“json-placeholder” data-json=“” div class=“json-placeholder” data-json=“”

”playerType“:”jwplayer“,”staticUrl“:”https://s2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.uk“,”playerData“:”playerId“:”V19oeQPdg“,,”account“:”4221396001“,,”floatAndPark“:true,”adData“:”showAdvert“:true,”adUnitId“:”/5293/liverpoolecho.

”createdDateAsDate“:”2021-07-02T08:10:11Z“,,”publishedDateAsDate“:”2021-07-02T08:10:56Z“,,”lastModifiedDateAsDate“:”2021-07-Swedish 02T08:11:04Z“,,”videoHeadline“:”Gardenline’s Eco Torch“,”keywords“:”Aldi,Reach Review“,”du

”videos“:[”id“:20952877,”title“:”Gardenline’s Swedish Eco Torch“,”articleTypeName“:”brightcoveVideo“,,”url“:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/video/gardenlines-swedish-eco-torch-20952877“,”articleUrl“:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk The summary comes to a close.