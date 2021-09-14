Aldi introduces a robot vacuum cleaner that competes with Dyson and iRobot.
Aldi has introduced a robot vacuum cleaner that will compete with major manufacturers such as Dyson and iRobot.
The low-cost supermarket is now offering customers the chance to acquire their own robot vacuum cleaner, which promises to clean efficiently and effectively.
The Special Buy item costs £129.99, which is £669 less than the Dyson 360 Heurist and £320 less than the iRobot Roomba while offering to perform the same tasks.
Aldi’s Easy Home Vacuum Cleaner Robot has a 2-in-1 suction and revolutionary features including anti-shock sensors, four cleaning modes, and several brushes, all of which work together to ensure a thorough clean.
The ingenious cleaning device features smart navigation, automatic and manual recharging, a remote control, and a charging stand with a screen that fits beneath most sofas.
It includes a two-sided brush and one central floor brush and can run for up to 90 minutes.
When buying from Aldi, customers get a three-year warranty on the battery, which takes four to six hours to charge.
The contents of the Easy Home Vacuum Cleaner Robot are as follows:
1 x Dust container 2 brushes for the sides 1 × Brush for Cleaning 1 × Base for Charging a single remote control 1 x Adapter 1 x Adapter 1 x Adapter 1 1 HEPA filter
You can purchase the robot vacuum from Aldi either online or in-store.
£799 gets you the Dyson 360 HeuristTM robot vacuum.
If shoppers desire a Dyson hoover engine, they can buy this instead of the Aldi version.
Similarly, with the iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, if customers want to replace their hoover and rely solely on a robot vacuum, the Roomba or Dyson may be the ideal option.
If you’re looking for something similar that accomplishes the same job for a lot less money, Aldi is the place to go.