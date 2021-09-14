Aldi introduces a robot vacuum cleaner that competes with Dyson and iRobot.

Aldi has introduced a robot vacuum cleaner that will compete with major manufacturers such as Dyson and iRobot.

The low-cost supermarket is now offering customers the chance to acquire their own robot vacuum cleaner, which promises to clean efficiently and effectively.

The Special Buy item costs £129.99, which is £669 less than the Dyson 360 Heurist and £320 less than the iRobot Roomba while offering to perform the same tasks.

Aldi’s Easy Home Vacuum Cleaner Robot has a 2-in-1 suction and revolutionary features including anti-shock sensors, four cleaning modes, and several brushes, all of which work together to ensure a thorough clean.

The ingenious cleaning device features smart navigation, automatic and manual recharging, a remote control, and a charging stand with a screen that fits beneath most sofas.

It includes a two-sided brush and one central floor brush and can run for up to 90 minutes.

When buying from Aldi, customers get a three-year warranty on the battery, which takes four to six hours to charge.

Yankee Candle has released a trio of advent calendars ahead of Black Friday.

The contents of the Easy Home Vacuum Cleaner Robot are as follows:

1 x Dust container 2 brushes for the sides 1 × Brush for Cleaning 1 × Base for Charging a single remote control 1 x Adapter 1 x Adapter 1 x Adapter 1 1 HEPA filter

You can purchase the robot vacuum from Aldi either online or in-store.

£799 gets you the Dyson 360 HeuristTM robot vacuum.

If shoppers desire a Dyson hoover engine, they can buy this instead of the Aldi version.

Similarly, with the iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, if customers want to replace their hoover and rely solely on a robot vacuum, the Roomba or Dyson may be the ideal option.

If you’re looking for something similar that accomplishes the same job for a lot less money, Aldi is the place to go.