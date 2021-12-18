Aldi, Home Bargains, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and more stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

Boxing Day discounts are traditionally popular among buyers looking for a bargain over the holiday season.

Despite the rise of online shopping, main street stores are still crowded on Boxing Day, with some people getting up early to queue outside Next and Zara stores.

Due to the fact that Christmas falls on a weekend this year, Boxing Day sales may be a little different due to the shorter Sunday trading hours. Due to the timing of Christmas, some stores will have shortened hours on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28, both of which are bank holidays.

While Boxing Day discounts are still popular, several stores have elected to close for the day in recent years to offer their employees a respite during the Christmas season. These are the stores that will be closed on Boxing Day this year: AldiAldi supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the United Kingdom. On Christmas Eve, all stores will close at 6 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on December 27.

However, Aldi has confirmed that its operating hours have been extended from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the run-up to Christmas Eve to make shopping “a little easier” for customers.

Argos and Sainsbury’s

This year, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets, convenience stores, and gas stations will be closed on Boxing Day. In addition, all Argos stores will be closed for the day.

“In gratitude of the exceptional efforts of colleagues throughout a hard 18 months, since the commencement of the pandemic,” the stores will remain closed.

Around 170,000 employees will be allowed to take the day off on Boxing Day, providing them a longer vacation from work and the chance to spend Christmas with friends and family.

“Christmas is a particularly wonderful time for so many people,” Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Simon Roberts said, “but due of shutdown limitations last year, many of us weren’t able to celebrate in the way we intended.”

“In appreciation of this, and as a huge thank you to all of our colleagues for everything they’ve done over the last difficult year, we’ll be closing all of our offices.”

