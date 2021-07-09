Aldi has confirmed the date. The Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair, which sits two people, will be available for purchase.

The release date for the larger version of Aldi’s sell-out hanging egg chair has been confirmed.

The supermarket is well-known for its SpecialBuys, which frequently sell out in record time, and has grown in prominence in recent years as a result of the Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair.

Fans of the rattan chair will now be able to purchase a larger version that can accommodate two people.

The new chair, like the original, has a larger seat with a rattan design, grey cushions, and a steel frame. When purchasing, customers will also receive a three-year warranty.

The price is significantly higher because it is larger, at £249.99 versus £149.99 for the smaller version.

The Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair will be on sale at Aldi on Sunday, July 18, according to the ECHO.

The SpecialBuy seat, which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, will only be sold on the Aldi website and will not be available in stores.

Aldi has been progressively launching its massive assortment of garden furniture over the previous several weeks, which has proven to be highly popular with customers.

From outdoor sofas and barbecues to movie projectors and fully complete outdoor kitchens, the collection has it all.

The Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair will be available for purchase starting July 18th.