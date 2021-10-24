Aldi customers inform their child’s classmates about the SpecialBuy safety item, which is praised as a “wonderful concept.”

Shoppers at Aldi have been telling their friends about a new SpecialBuy item that’s perfect for families with little children.

The low-cost retailer posted a photo of a children’s safety gate that is lighter than the common metal gates used to keep kids from falling down stairs.

For £29.99, you can get the Mamia Retractable Mesh Safety Gate.

“Don’t want the small ones going wild?” Aldi captioned a photo of the barrier on Instagram. Now is the time to get this Mesh Safety Gate from the store.” The device provides a’safe location for your tiny ones’ with a temporary, easy to remove barrier, according to an Aldi product description. It isn’t accessible online right now, but it is in shops.

Many people were quick to tag friends and tell them about the item after viewing it on Instagram.

“You NEED,” Rosiecoop remarked, tagging a pal.

“This is an excellent concept,” Beccawovenden commented.

“This looks good!” Laurenduffy24 added.

“What u need LOL,” Amberxo 96 informed a pal.

“We need to get our hands on this,” lucimason02 said, tagging a friend.

Instagram

Aldi’s Instagram followers were more enthusiastic about the item.

“This is so much nicer than a stair gate,” Oliviabethduffy said.

“Do they do it in cage form for Amira?” Lukeygould joked to a pal.

“I saw this and thought of you,” Sianlouisesav told a friend.

“These are absolutely good!” commented sambrookes87. Such a good deal xxx”