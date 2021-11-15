Alanna Ubach Joins Kaley Cuoco in Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant.”

Alanna Ubach will join the cast of “The Flight Attendant” in the forthcoming sophomore season of the HBO Max series.

According to Deadline, the 46-year-old actress, who is best known for the films “Bombshell,” “Euphoria,” and “Legally Blonde,” has been cast in a recurring role in the critically praised dark comedic mystery thriller.

Carol Atkinson, who is described as a well groomed, chilly flight attendant, is played by Ubach. Carol is also known as Black Market Carol on the sitcom, and she isn’t fond of Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley Cuoco.

