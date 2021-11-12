Alanna Ubach Joins Kaley Cuoco in Season 2 of “The Fight Attendant.”

Alanna Ubach will join the cast of “The Flight Attendant” in the forthcoming sophomore season of the HBO Max series.

According to Deadline, the 46-year-old actress, who is best known for the films “Bombshell,” “Euphoria,” and “Legally Blonde,” has been cast in a recurring role in the critically praised dark comedic mystery thriller.

Carol Atkinson, who is described as a well groomed, chilly flight attendant, is played by Ubach. Carol is also known as Black Market Carol on the sitcom, and she isn’t fond of Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley Cuoco.

Ubach will only appear as a guest star in the new season. There’s no indication on how many episodes she’ll appear in, but given that the program is still in production, she’ll most likely be working with the regulars this month.

Aside from Cuoco, Season 2 will see the return of Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez. Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, and Mo McRae are new series regulars who join them.

Cheryl Hines, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Jessie Ennis, Margaret Cho, Mae Martin, and Santiago Cabrera are among the recurring guest stars expected to return in the next season. As recurrent characters, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall, and T.R. Knight will all be back.

The first season launched in November 2020, and the show’s popularity prompted HBO Max to renew it just days after the finale aired the following month. Fans who enjoyed the show’s chaotic and dramatic first season will be in for a treat next season.

“We’ve had a pretty clear route for what a Season 2 would look like, and we know precisely what it’ll look like,” the “Big Bang Theory” alum previously told Entertainment Weekly.

According to Us Weekly, playwright Steve Yockey, who also acts as one of the show’s writers, suggested that the second season will be “a whole new journey” akin to a Hitchcock film.

The series is based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name.